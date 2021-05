CHICAGO — Memorial Day weekend traffic is expected to resemble pre-pandemic levels, with Americans emerging from COVID-19. More than 1.8 million Illinoisans are taking to the roads and airwaves for the holiday, according to transportation officials. As a result, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have upped their operations, some of which will be working at Chicago’s two airports. Officials have hired an additional 3,000 plus security officers to screen security checkpoints. The Chicago Department of Aviation expects 827,000 passengers to pass through beginning Thursday through Tuesday – the highest levels since 2019.