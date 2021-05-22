Is new Netflix film Army of the Dead worth watching?

Netflix is working hard this month to bring subscribers the best content possible this month. Thus far, the streaming platform has brought viewers movies like Monster and series like Yasuke. The streaming giant has also teased a new season of Elite and Kevin Hart’s new film, Fatherhood. Not to mention, they’ve ramped up their reality lineup with the end of The Circle and the start of Too Hot To Handle. In the midst of everything that is coming and going from Netflix, Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick are set to star in the upcoming zombie thriller, Army of The Dead.