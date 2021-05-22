newsbreak-logo
Is new Netflix film Army of the Dead worth watching?

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder's new film Army of the Dead has already taken the top spot as Netflix's number one trending film, despite only landing on the streaming site on Friday. The film takes place in a post-zombie outbreak world that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world and sees a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Faces of Death’ Reboot in the Works from ‘Cam’ Filmmakers

The original Faces of Death, released in 1978, is one of the most infamous films of all time, allegedly showcasing real footage of real death. In actuality, much of the footage seen in Faces of Death is staged, with gory special effects often being paired up with real footage to create the illusion of gruesome reality. Here in 2021, a brand new reboot is on the way.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s full-time return to acting has been strange to say the least, in that it’s seen him return to the well and suffer from the law of diminishing returns as well as a fair few box office bombs, but he’s also somehow still managed to deliver some of the better performances of his career.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

New Films: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ ‘Army of the Dead’ head the list

Here are some of the new films being released in theaters or for streaming, broadcast, rental or purchase this week. Phillip Noyce (“Rabbit-Proof Fence,” “Clear and Present Danger”) directs this thriller based on a true story about the murder of an FBI agent. Emilia Clarke and Jack Huston star. Rated...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

With just a week to go until Army of the Dead arrives on Netflix, the streaming service has released the first 15 minutes from Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie which sees carnage ensuing in Las Vegas following a zombie outbreak, leaving Sin City in ruin; check it out here…. ARMY...
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

Netflix Provides An Early Look At The First Fifteen Minutes Of ‘Army Of The Dead’

Netflix is working hard this month to bring subscribers the best content possible this month. Thus far, the streaming platform has brought viewers movies like Monster and series like Yasuke. The streaming giant has also teased a new season of Elite and Kevin Hart’s new film, Fatherhood. Not to mention, they’ve ramped up their reality lineup with the end of The Circle and the start of Too Hot To Handle. In the midst of everything that is coming and going from Netflix, Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick are set to star in the upcoming zombie thriller, Army of The Dead.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Interview: Zack Snyder Says Army of the Dead Is A Love Letter To Film

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead zombie film isn’t just a return to form for the auteur who first made his directorial debut with zombie flick Dawn of the Dead, it also marks the return and perhaps resurrection of the fan favourite director who has spent the last eight years directing superhero movies, and is ready for something different, if not familiar.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Netflix teases plot details for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves

Matthias Schweighöfer is stepping into the director’s chair for his biggest film yet. Not only is he directing Army of Thieves, a live-action prequel to Army of the Dead, but Schweighöfer will also return as his character Dieter. The official synopsis states that Army of Thieves will follow “a mysterious...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista joins Knives Out 2 for Netflix

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista is going to go another round with Daniel Craig. Bautista famously clashed with Craig's James Bond as Blofeld's henchman Mr Hinx in Spectre, and has now signed up for a rematch in the Knives Out sequel for Netflix (via Deadline). Netflix has declined...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Link Tank: Monster on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Legal Drama Film

Monster on Netflix is a courtroom drama film about the all-too-familiar story of a Black teenager versus America’s criminal justice system. “Three years after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival and a short-lived name change to All Rise, Monster has finally landed on Netflix. Based on Walter Dean Myers’ 1999 novel of the same name, the legal drama shoehorns the viewer into a horrifying, yet all-too-familiar, scenario in which a Black teenager named Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is facing decades in prison while on trial for a crime that he swears he hasn’t committed.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Slowly but surely, the film industry is inching back towards a form of normalcy we haven’t seen in over a year. Big movies are lining up theatrical release dates, with Disney’s Cruella and John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II expected to drop later this month. But Netflix also is doing its part to bring big-screen entertainment to the actual big screen, as it’s releasing Zack Snyder’s anticipated new Army of the Dead on more than 600 screens nationwide starting Friday, May 14.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Army Of The Dead’ Cinemark Booking Points To More Theatrical Runs For Some “High-Profile” Films From Netflix & Other Streamers, CEO Mark Zoradi Says

The robust, if short-term, theatrical run for Netflix’s Army of the Dead starting May 21 is a sign of the marketplace to come, in the view of Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi. During a virtual panel at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit, Zoradi said the Zach Snyder-directed action movie’s release took shape in recent months. The companies had staged tests in select markets of Netflix movies like Christmas Chronicles 2.
TV & Videoswiltonbulletin.com

Netflix Orders Norwegian Comedy Sci-Fi Film 'Blasted'

Netflix has ordered “Blasted,” a Norwegian comedy sci-fi film inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway. The film will be directed by Martin Sofiedal, written by Emanuel Nordrum and produced by Are Heidenstrøm (“The Wave”) at Miso Film. More from Variety. Halston Family Calls Netflix's Upcoming Series 'Inaccurate' and...
TV & VideosSiliconera

New Ultraman CG-Animated Film Will be Developed by Netflix

A new Ultraman CG-animated film is currently in development in conjunction with Netflix and Tsuburaya Productions. The project was announced through the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account. However, outside of the announcement of the project, the Twitter account did not share any further information. [Thanks, Variety!]. In a report from...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Army of the Dead’ in Theaters Means Netflix and Exhibition Both Get to Win

“Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”. The final line in “Casablanca,” with Humphrey Bogart’s Rick commenting on the marriage of convenience with French Vichy Captain Renault, might serve for theaters and Netflix. The movie that’s testing that bond is not a cinema classic; it’s Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” an action-zombie movie made for Netflix, which will debut May 14 in nearly 600 theaters.
MoviesRefinery29

The End Of Army of The Dead Is Basically Franchise Fuel

Major spoilers are ahead. If you’ve watched all two hours and 30 minutes of Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist movie, Army of the Dead, you know that there isn’t a happy ending for anyone — even those who make it out of Las Vegas alive. But just because there is no clear-cut resolution for the two surviving characters — Ella Purnell’s Kate Ward and Omari Hardwick’s Vanderohe —doesn’t mean that Snyder isn’t already cooking up more ways for zombies to attack in the future. And, in the past: Snyder is working on a prequel.