Tumwater, WA

Pedestrian hit on freeway on-ramp at Trosper Road in Tumwater

Olympian
 2 days ago

A California man was injured Friday evening when he stepped in front of a car traveling down an Interstate 5 on-ramp at Trosper Road in Tumwater. The 37-year-old Grass Valley, California, man was walking on the left shoulder of the on-ramp from westbound Trosper to northbound I-5 just before 6 p.m. when he stepped into the lane of traffic in front of a Honda Civic and was struck. The Civic was driven by a 32-year-old Tumwater woman who was not injured.

