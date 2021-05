Another match of Spanish Liga ACB 2020-21 is ready to commence between the two flaming teams on Sunday, 23rd May 2021 at 10:00 PM. This match is going to be super excited to watch as two fiery teams are ready to do the battle of this basketball match and the venue where the battle is going to happen is Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena. The teams who are standing in front of each other are BALONCESTO MALAGA (MAL) and Real Madrid (RM). Both the teams are dying to register this win in their account in order to attain a high position on the standings table.