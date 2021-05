Since his return to the track, Yared Nuguse has been on fire. Last week, in his first 1,500m since he won the 2019 NCAA championships, he ended Cole Hocker’s 7-race winning streak and beat Hocker’s teammate, Cooper Teare, to the line by less than one-hundredth of a second, crossing the finish in 3:35.96. It was a school record and the best time in the NCAA this year, but it didn’t make the Olympic standard of 3:35. This week, he remedied that, and set a new NCAA record in the process.