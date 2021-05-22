newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Eli Brown & Siege Ft. Lovlee – Pulling Me Back

By Nina Chiang
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Brown makes his debut on Purified Records with a sultry deep house track titled ‘Pulling Me Back‘. It features the angelic vocals of California singer/songwriter Lovlee and the Belgian productions of Siege. This track embodies a great house sound worthy of the label. It is infectious, hypnotic, and a club-ready banger.

www.edmtunes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Carl Cox
Person
Adam Beyer
Person
Green Velvet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech House#Siege#Deep House#Dance Music#Soft Music#Sound Of Music#House Music#Eli Brown Siege Ft#Purified Records#Belgian#Truesoul#Camelphat Hot#Trance#Techno#Alluring Vocals#Striking Synths#Poetic Lyricism#Brazilian Bass#Music Releases#Bristol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Derrick Carter remixes Jaden Thompson’s hit, ‘Closer’

A heads-down, club-ready edit, Carter’s remix accentuates the bumping bassline while losing none of the funk and groove that makes the original so special. Destined to become one of the dance tracks of summer 2021, ‘Closer’ is currently sitting at #4 in Spotify’s UK House Music playlist, having picked up over 1 million Spotify streams and being named ‘Tune of the Week’ by both Arielle Free and Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 following its release last November on Cuttin’ Headz. Further remixes of the track from Higgo and The Martinez Brothers are also to come in June.
Musicedmidentity.com

Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan Drop Collaborative EP ‘Mozza’

Fast forward to summer nights with two flavorful techno tunes from Yulia Niko & Pig&Dan on Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD Records. Over the past decade, Nicole Moudaber has helped the techno scene grow with her imprint, MOOD Records, which is both precise and ruthless with its offerings in the genre. While the label has been a home for her own releases, it’s also become one for other talented artists in the scene and the latest to join in on the fun are Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan. They’ve put their minds together to take their sounds to new heights with a powerful EP dubbed Mozza.
Theater & DanceEDMTunes

Duke Dumont Brings Us Back To The Underground With FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY PT. 7

There are few artists who are able to straddle the line between the mainstream, and the underground. One artist who does this perfectly in my opinion is Duke Dumont. In 2020, we saw the U.K.-Based DJ/record producer drop what could be described as his best work to date – his debut album, Duality. He followed this up later in the year with a remix album, featuring some of dance music’s best & brightest in Duality Remixed. Now, Duke seems to be changing directions, opting instead to return to his FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY series. Today, we bring you Duke Dumont’s FOR CLUB PLAY ONLY PT. 7.
Beauty & Fashiondigitalchumps.com

Introducing CircoLoco Records: First EP Coming June 4th

I’m always down for some good tunes. Music has always been a fundamental part of Rockstar Games — from the championing of underground artists and scenes across our titles, to the meticulously curated radio stations of the Grand Theft Auto series and the introduction of fully-realized digital nightclubs in Grand Theft Auto Online with the After Hours update, as well as expanding the possibilities for in-game social spaces and music discovery with the release of The Cayo Perico Heist.
Musiconeedm.com

New Track From David Guetta

David Guetta is a well-known and respected French DJ, music producer and singer. His musical interests include house, techno, pop, rock, reggae and of course, electronic dance music. A big part of what draws people to him is the sound quality of his songs. His style of producing is very distinctive and has led to him gaining a devoted fan base in France, especially in the regions surrounding Paris. His music has gone from being a regional thing to being sought out worldwide and has even been featured on some of the biggest radio stations in the world.
Musicmixmag.net

Todd Edwards picks his 10 favourite garage tracks

Despite coming from across the pond, Todd Edwards’ music has been recognised as one of the most significant influences on the formation and solidification of UK garage. Originally immersing himself in the flourishing house genre in the early 90s, Edwards quickly carved out a reputation for his unique vocal sampling and textured basslines that perfectly moulded around the 4/4 beat. With his first release coming in 1993, Edwards’ appreciation of house music pioneers such as Todd Terry and MK was evident. However, it wasn’t long before he began his association with the iconic I! Records, a house label who were an early source of speed garage music.
MusicEDMTunes

Thomas Newson ft. Tim van Werd – Ocean Deep

Thomas Newson returns to Protocol Recordings after three long years with a stunning new release titled ‘Ocean Deep‘. This is a collaborative effort with Tim van Werd. This is Newson’s first release on Protocol since ‘Like That‘ with Sam Void from 2018. It is also a follow-up to Tim van Werd’s Who You Are EP from last month which makes this a great team piece. With sounds as deep and progressive as this, fans hope to see Newson on Anjunadeep one day.
Worlddancingastronaut.com

Amnesia Ibiza announces annual closing party led by Adam Beyer, Jamie Jones, and more

Amnesia Ibiza will be returning in October for an ultimate season close-out party featuring the likes of Adam Beyer, Jamie Jones, Jayda G, The Blessed Madonna, and more. Scheduled to take place over two days, the event will see a celebration of Amnesia’s return from the pandemic, as well as a send-off to the next year. The event will begin on Saturday, October 23, and is scheduled to last for 18 hours. Amnesia will host an indoor club space and an outdoor terrace, with numerous sets from the event’s massive lineup.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

AMIDY joins Heaven Sent to lead soon-to-come EP on ‘Where My Heart Goes’ with KARRA

Heaven Sent‘s newest protégé AMIDY has officially dispatched the first single from his forthcoming EP. An ethereal duet between himself and one of dance music’s most renowned singer-songwriters in KARRA, “Where My Heart Goes” is feel-good melodic bass at its finest and had been in the pipeline for some time. The original arrives on the heels of AMIDY’s Seven Lions and Wooli collaboration, “Shadows,” for which there now exists his acoustic version as well.
Worldmixmag.net

The Warehouse Project announces line-ups for September return

The Warehouse Project returns to Manchester’s Depot Mayfield this September. Friday September 17 is the launch date, with events lined up all the way through to New Year's Day. The long-awaited return to clubbing and weekend parties is due to begin on June 21. Read this next: Only 15 COVID...
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

The Warehouse Project returns to Depot Mayfield for six huge opening shows

Returning to Manchester's vibrant city centre this autumn, seasonal clubbing behemoth The Warehouse Project has recently announced its plans to take over the enormous Depot Mayfield warehouse venue once more, throwing six mind-blowing reopening parties throughout September and October. Two years in the making, this year's Warehouse Project season is...
MusicStereogum

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, & More Cover ’80s Hits For Deezer

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, La Femme, Roosevelt, Cautious Clay, and more have covered ’80s hits for Deezer’s new InVersions 80s compilation, a follow-up to the streaming platform’s InVersions covers album featuring Fontaines D.C. and Ela Minus. “In the wee hours of the morning on a plane journey back...
Musicmixmag.net

Listen to Cõvco’s new EP ‘DAPHNEY’

Cõvco has released ‘DAPHNEY’ her latest EP, which follows ‘CONSCIENTEOFTHESOUL’ released April 2020. The project features Portia Lewis, and explores experimental soul, with blown out drums and flowing vocals. The London DJ and multidisciplinary artist confidently stakes her claim on the production side with this effort. She has featured on...
MusicStereogum

Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Parx – Oh My

Breaking house DJ and producer, Parx is back on London’s hit-making label, Perfect Havoc with his new single ‘Oh My’. AKA Alex Cramp, Parx is a studio whizz, producing house music across the board, but always with quality style. The new single showcases a more delicate side of Parx in an emotional composition that will leave deep house fans falling in love with its mid-tempo groove and dreamy vocal. Now signed to Perfect Havoc for a multi-single deal, Parx’s ‘Oh My’ follows two previous releases on the label. These include his future house rework of the CeCe Peniston classic ‘Finally’, which saw support by Charlie Hedges on Radio 1 Dance Anthems and across KISS stations, and the g-house stylings of ‘Two Step’, which showed a completely different studio personality to this skilled young artist. A graduate in production and engineering of London’s Point Blank Music School, it’s no surprise Parx has the studio aptitudes to have earned him over 23 million global streams. He first impressed in 2017 with ‘Waiting on You’ on The Magician’s Potion imprint, debuted by Danny Howard on BBC Radio 1, and that same year with a collaboration with Kattison on TMTR titled ‘Sunrise’. From here, Parx was on a roll. He impressed again with ‘Fantasy’ featuring the vocal talents of close friend and co-conspirator Adam Engle from Blonde, again on TMTR. And on ‘Bang’ in collaboration with TCTS on Ministry of Sound, which gained further Radio 1 support, this time from the King of Dance himself, Pete Tong. Tune into “Oh My” by Parx below now!
Hip Hopsflcn.com

Jo Mersa Marley’s New EP ‘Eternal’ Blends Reggae, Dancehall and Hip Hop

[New York] – After the release of his well-received EP Comfortable in 2014, Jo Mersa Marley took some time to work with some of the giants in the music and hone his sound. Scoring features on tracks like Light It Up on Morgan Heritage’s Grammy award winning album Strictly Roots, Stephen Marley’s Revelation ll: “The Fruit of Life”. Jo also embarked on working with his brother Yohan Marley again on Brickell and released several singles such as Nothings Gonna Harm You, Everlasting feat Minj and Point of View feat Damian Marley, just to name a few.