Jimmy Butler’s ‘Big Face Coffee’ now has a logo
Jimmy Butler has brought back his “Big Face Coffee” business, and it’s bigger and better than ever. In case you’ve forgotten, Butler’s burgeoning coffee business was a fun story in the playoff bubble last season. Butler ordered a French press and other coffee equipment to the team hotel and hung a sign outside his room that read “Big Face Coffee.” The Heat star charged $20 a cup, and attracted the attention of teammates and fans.larrybrownsports.com