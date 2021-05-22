Jimmy Butler’s ‘Big Face Coffee’ now has a logo

TAG Heuer announced on Friday that basketball superstar Jimmy Butler joins their team as a brand ambassador for North America. A five-time NBA All-Star for the Miami Heat, “Jimmy Buckets” (as he is known for his sharpshooting) is one of the top players in the league at just 31 years old and was among Forbes’ 2020 list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes (earning $27.6million after signing a four-year deal with the Heat in 2019). He is also a gold medal winner for the U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball team in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Last year, Butler not only led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals in his first season, but also he now has them back in the 2021 playoffs.