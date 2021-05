Fast forward to summer nights with two flavorful techno tunes from Yulia Niko & Pig&Dan on Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD Records. Over the past decade, Nicole Moudaber has helped the techno scene grow with her imprint, MOOD Records, which is both precise and ruthless with its offerings in the genre. While the label has been a home for her own releases, it’s also become one for other talented artists in the scene and the latest to join in on the fun are Yulia Niko and Pig&Dan. They’ve put their minds together to take their sounds to new heights with a powerful EP dubbed Mozza.