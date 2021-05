Oregon voters could mail their ballots as late as Election Day and still have them count, under a bill approved Monday in the House. Since Oregonians were first given the option to vote by mail in local elections in the 1980s, and as elections transitioned entirely to the new system through the ’90s, the deadline to get a ballot to the county elections office have it counted has always been 8 p.m. on Election Night. Ballots that arrive by mail after that deadline aren’t added to the tally.