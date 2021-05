Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong will be the next guests on tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!. In the preview, Hyeri, who was a fixed cast member on the show before stepping down at the end of 2020, makes her triumphant return. As usual, she is so overflowing with energy that no one on the cast can keep up with her, and Block B’s P.O says with amusement, “Everyone is scared of her.” Hyeri picks right back up her bickering sibling-like relationship with SHINee’s Key, teasing him about his costume for the week. She also shows that her listening skills haven’t diminished with time as she continues to get answer after answer.