Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Adds Iron Monger and Wakanda Cap Figures. Another day, another addition to Hasbro‘s premium Marvel Legends Infinity Saga figure line. Or two. Having recently added the massive, 13-inch Surtur figure, the line’s going big again. The nearly as huge original MCU villain will join him. That’d be Iron Monger, the extra-large opponent to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. And in addition to his “final boss” form, the big mech comes with the man behind its mask. It’s Obadiah Stane, Tony’s old and deceptive partner, who resembles a bald Jeff Bridges. (And yes, The Big Lebowski exists in the MCU, so the resemblance would be noted.)www.superherohype.com