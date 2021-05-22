newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Adds Iron Monger and Wakanda Cap Figures

SuperHeroHype
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Legends Infinity Saga Adds Iron Monger and Wakanda Cap Figures. Another day, another addition to Hasbro‘s premium Marvel Legends Infinity Saga figure line. Or two. Having recently added the massive, 13-inch Surtur figure, the line’s going big again. The nearly as huge original MCU villain will join him. That’d be Iron Monger, the extra-large opponent to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. And in addition to his “final boss” form, the big mech comes with the man behind its mask. It’s Obadiah Stane, Tony’s old and deceptive partner, who resembles a bald Jeff Bridges. (And yes, The Big Lebowski exists in the MCU, so the resemblance would be noted.)

www.superherohype.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Man#Marvel Legends#The Big Lebowski#Mcu#Entertainment Earth#Hasbro#Infinity Saga#Infinity War#Iron Monger Preorders#Superhero Hype#Bro Thor#Captain America#Best#Bald Obadiah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
Walmart
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ Reportedly Has Solo Film On the Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with so many characters, Avengers, heroes, and villains that many of us have grown up with. Now that the MCU is expanding into Phase Four, and more characters are having their story expanded upon like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the list continues, there are still a few iconic characters out there that have yet to have their own stand-alone film.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel Movies Are 'Crap' According to Iron Man 2 Star Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke has referred to Marvel movies as "crap" in a recent Instagram post. Rourke, who himself starred as the main villain, Ivan Vanko, in 2010's Iron Man 2, expressed his distaste for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a recent Instagram post. Peculiarly, the dig was stuffed into a long rant, in which, the Oscar-nominee was expressing his newfound love for Law & Order: SVU.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Merch Reveals An Awesome New Look At Sam Wilson's Captain America

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ended with Sam Wilson finally embracing his destiny by becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America. Now, another batch of merchandise has been released based on the recent finale, and it puts the spotlight squarely on Cap. That Wakandan costume looks incredible and is something we can expect Anthony Mackie to continue wearing for the foreseeable future, including in Malcolm Spellman's upcoming Captain America 4.
Moviesnerdist.com

Tony Stark Suits Up in New IRON MAN 2 Mark V Hot Toys Figure

Iron Man 2 might not rank very high on the list of best MCU movies. But it still gave us one of the coolest scenes in franchise history. When Ivan Vanko announced his hatred for the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist during the Monaco Grand Prix. That led to Tony using the world’s most technologically advanced suitcase to fight him. Now that moment is getting an equally cool collectible, with Hot Toys new Iron Man 2 Tony Stark Mark V Suit Up 1/6 scale figure.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

6" Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Ms. Marvel Action Figure

Target has 6" Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Gamerverse Ms. Marvel Action Figure + 2.5% Slickdeals Cashback (see details below) on sale for $7.79. Select free store pickup if stock is available, otherwise shipping is free on $35+ orders or w/ RedCard. This quality 6-inch Legends Series Ms. Marvel figure features...
ComicsThe Beat

AVENGERS: ENDGAME climax comes to life in Hasbro Infinity Saga figures

Hard to believe that it’s been more than two years since the epic Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters and fans are still talking about it. While some hard core fans still refuse to accept that this is the last we’ve seen of Iron Man/Tony Stark as played by Robert Downey Jr. (going so far as to create an online petition), Hasbro has you covered with new Iron Man Mark 85 vs. Thanos 2-pack Marvel Legends figures as part of its Infinity Saga line. Also announced was a figure of All-Father Odin as played by Sir Anthony Hopkins in the Thor films.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Summer Could Mean New Box Office Milestones For Marvel, DC, ‘The Fast Saga’ And More

Which long-running horror franchise might notch $2 billion? Which superhero brand is racing toward a $1 billion-per-movie average? Find out below!. Even in a skewed summer season, one where quite a few of the biggest would-be theatricals have moved out of summer 2021 (The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick, etc.) or been sent to a streaming platform (Cinderella, Infinite, Luca, etc.), there are a number of new installments in old(er) franchises. So, if all goes as hoped and the various theatrical releases actually gross something approximating “close to normal,” Covid-curves notwithstanding, we could see, well, let’s take a look at which franchises could notch commercial milestones this summer.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel To Reveal the Fate of the Infinity Stones

After being teased by Marvel for over a year, we're finally on the cusp of seeing what the Infinite Destinies event will bring to comics. The saga is expected to unfold across a series of eight installments, culminating in a storyline that will set the record straight about the current state of the Infinity Stones in the Marvel universe. On Tuesday, Marvel revealed the newest information about exactly what Infinite Destinies has in store, including details surrounding the upcoming annuals for Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers, which will serve as the final three chapters.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

First official images of LEGO Marvel The Infinity Saga sets

Just a day after they popped up on shelves, Amazon France has published the first official images of this summer’s LEGO Marvel The Infinity Saga sets. The online retailer has come through with pictures for five of the six sets revealed so far – only 76191 Infinity Gauntlet is missing, suggesting it may be a LEGO.com/LEGO Store-exclusive – including a much better look at 76193 The Guardians’ Ship (previously rumoured to be called The Benatar).
LifestyleThe Brick Fan

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Summer 2021 Infinity Saga Sets Revealed

Black Panther Dragon Flyer (76186) – 202 pieces/£17.99. Captain America and Hydra Face-off (76189) – 49 pieces/£8.99. Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem (76190) – 479 pieces/£34.99. Infinity Gauntlet (76191) – 590 pieces/£59.99. Avengers Endgame Final Battle (76192) – 527 pieces/£79.99. When you make a purchase or, sometimes, carry out some...
Shoppinglicenseglobal.com

Marvel Infinity Saga Collection Celebrates MCU Milestones

An all-new collection paying homage to “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is hitting retailers around the world this summer. The exclusive Infinity Saga range of products comes to our universe with new Avengers, Spider-Man and Guardians-inspired toys, collectibles, apparel, publishing, home décor, in-home entertainment and more.
MoviesInside the Magic

When Will We See ‘Avengers 5’?

Over the next few years, Marvel is certainly pushing the envelope on how expansive their cinematic universe is going to become. Gone are the days of careful, calculated introductions to characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America and a slow build-up of a world where superheroes band together to fight evil. While every introduction and move is still calculated, there are a lot more variables and a lot more stories to consider when we look at the roadmap of the MCU’s future.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Thor: Ragnarok’s Fire Giant Surtur Gets a Large Marvel Legends Figure

Thor: Ragnarok’s Fire Giant Surtur Gets a Large Marvel Legends Figure. Fans probably never guessed that Surtur would make it into the Marvel Legends line. He’s huge, his movie came out a while ago, and big flaming demons have trouble at Walmart. (Ask Toy Biz, who were never able to make a proper The Lord of the Rings Balrog action figure for that reason.) But Marvel’s premium Infinity Saga line no longer relies on “brick and mortar” stores. And sites like our affiliate partners at Entertainment Earth stand ready, willing, and able to shut up and take your preorders. The $52.99 figure includes alternate hands, and his flaming sword. Expect him to arrive in August. (Superhero Hype earns fees for every purchase made through our Entertainment Earth links.)
Spoilersdigitalspy.com

Best Marvel Funko Pop figures

MCU spoilers, including for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, follow below. (Yes, you may be spoiled by a toy!) With cinemas reopening and Black Widow finally imminent, along with the upcoming debut of Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ spin-off Loki, Marvel's Phase 4 continues gathering pace. The MCU's mightiest...
MoviesComicBook

Captain America Returns All The Infinity Stones In Avengers: Endgame Fan Art

How did Captain America/Steve Rogers get all those Infinity Stones back to their proper timelines? That's been one of the biggest lingering questions (plotholes) hanging over the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the ending of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel fans are still debating (and trying to understand) the unorthodox rules of movie time travel that Endgame laid out - as well as how Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ended up both living out his days in the 1950s with Peggy Carter - and still ended up within modern-day times as an old man carrying a brand new (or repaired) version of the Captain America shield.
Entertainmentpiratesandprincesses.net

New Marvel Legends Figures Include Rescue and Happy Hogan!

It’s hard to believe that the MCU that we spent years watching has come to an end. Sure, there are more phases to come, but everything that culminated by Endgame made comic book movies the billion-dollar genre they are today. For better or worse, Marvel and Disney changed everything when it came to how comics were adapted to film.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet revealed by Hasbro

If you’re ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thanos and save the universe, then you may want to check out Hasbro’s upcoming Marvel Legends Series Iron Man Nano Gauntlet which is inspired by Tony Stark’s iconic snap scene in the Marvel superhero epic Avengers: Endgame. The gauntlet goes on sale this November, priced at $124.99/£104.99; check out the promotional images below…