Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Adds Iron Monger and Wakanda Cap Figures

Thor: Ragnarok’s Fire Giant Surtur Gets a Large Marvel Legends Figure. Fans probably never guessed that Surtur would make it into the Marvel Legends line. He’s huge, his movie came out a while ago, and big flaming demons have trouble at Walmart. (Ask Toy Biz, who were never able to make a proper The Lord of the Rings Balrog action figure for that reason.) But Marvel’s premium Infinity Saga line no longer relies on “brick and mortar” stores. And sites like our affiliate partners at Entertainment Earth stand ready, willing, and able to shut up and take your preorders. The $52.99 figure includes alternate hands, and his flaming sword. Expect him to arrive in August. (Superhero Hype earns fees for every purchase made through our Entertainment Earth links.)