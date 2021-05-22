newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks 109, Heat 107 (OT): Khris Middleton's tough shot is the difference in a tense Game 1

Post-Crescent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of anticipation heading into the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff opener on Saturday afternoon. The Bucks hadn’t hosted a playoff game at Fiserv Forum in almost two years to the day – May 23, 2019, when they lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks were also facing the Miami Heat, the opponent which knocked out Milwaukee in the second round of last year’s playoffs in the NBA bubble.

www.postcrescent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Fiserv Forum#The Toronto Raptors#Bucks Fans#Three Pointers#Threes#Fever Pitch#Knocked Out#Guard Jrue Holiday#Time#8 For 20 Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Khris Middleton (knee) doubtful for Bucks versus Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Middleton will take a seat on the second leg of a back-to-back for Milwaukee. Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton figure to see more minutes with Middleton out. Bobby Portis could also see a larger role.
NBASports Illustrated

NBA Injuries: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton Status

The Eastern Conference Playoff race is heating up, and teams like the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards are jockeying for positioning at the conference's bottom. The heavy hitters in the 76ers, Bucks and Nets are fighting for the top spots. After the Bucks beat the Nets 124-118 on Tuesday, they...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Avoids injury report

Middleton (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Rockets. Middleton missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a knee injury, but it looks like he'll be back in action Friday. Meanwhile, Axel Toupane (oblique) is out for the Bucks while P.J. Tucker (neck) is listed as probable.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 23 in Tuesday's win

Middleton scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Nets. While the main-event clash between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant lived up to the hype, it was the undercard that made the difference Tuesday, as both Middleton and Jrue Holiday came through with big efforts. Middleton has scored more than 20 points in four straight games and seven of his last nine, averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals over the latter stretch.
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT — Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20 for...
NBAKenosha News.com

Bucks surrender 146 points in loss to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half...
NBAsemoball.com

Bucks beat Rockets 141-133, tie Nets for 2nd place in East

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Brook Lopez had 24 points and Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 23 in the second half to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 141-133 on Friday night for their fifth consecutive victory. The Bucks (43-24) tied Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn: Bucks Win Thriller, 117-114

In a Sunday matinee at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks rode a massive 49 point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to secure a massive win, 117-114. An absence of scoring outside of Milwaukee’s Big Three really dampened things in the first quarter, opening the door to Brooklyn for a double-digit advantage for much of the period. Add in the turnovers that the Nets were able to manifest and it didn’t get any better. A Khris Middleton three at the end of the first sliced the Brooklyn advantage to 37-28 going into the second quarter.
NBAwmleader.com

Bucks take it to Nets, and they are in store for more

Don’t forget about the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo logged another monster outing opposite Kevin Durant in Tuesday’s 124-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time reigning MVP’s Bucks (41-24) drew within a loss of the Nets (43-23) and clinched the tiebreaker, sharpening the Eastern Conference playoff picture with two weeks remaining.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 26 points in key victory

Middleton turned in26 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 win over the Nets. After leading the team with 33 points in a loss to Chicago minus Giannis Antetokounmpo Friday, Middleton returned to his usual secondary role and didn't take his foot off the gas. The veteran continues to put up exemplary numbers, especially in the secondary categories. He's currently on pace to post career-highs in points and assists.
NBAheraldmailmedia.com

Bucks 135, Wizards 134: A group effort without Middleton

The Milwaukee Bucks could have easily folded against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The Bucks were coming off two emotional victories over the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee was also playing the second night of a back-to-back set and second-leading scorer Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) was sitting out. Not to...
NBAlibertyballers.com

The Milwaukee Bucks should be Sixers fans’ biggest fear

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed towards an epic clash between one of two Eastern Conference teams just to get to the NBA Finals. It’s either going to be the Milwaukee Bucks or the Brooklyn Nets (or possibly both in the increasingly unlikely event the Sixers slip to the 2-seed). The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Best FanDuel NBA DFS Targets for May 7

The NBA will have another jam-packed Friday slate. With Two-thirds of the league taking the floor, fantasy basketball owners will have an NBA DFS player pool brimming with top-tier talent. Among the 20 teams set to take the floor are Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, who will be in...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

May 4th NBA Props – Best Player Prop Bets on Tuesday Night

Seven NBA games are on the schedule for Tuesday night, headlined by the Bucks and Nets matching up. Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Zion Williamson are just four of the superstars in action. Which player props represent the best betting value? See available props and odds below. Player...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton searching for consistency going into playoffs

With three games remaining this 2020-21 regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks have only a few more dress rehearsals before the real thing starts. So much of the Bucks’ focus throughout the year has revolved around playing their best basketball at the right time. And as such, there’s plenty of focus from Bucks fans in regards into whether they truly are rounding into their form, especially as some nagging lapses have occurred down the final stretch.