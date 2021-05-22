Dragon Ball Super Shows Off the Skills of the Universe's Strongest Warrior

My Hero Academia's latest chapter pits Deku against a new villain - a sniper who seems to have direct ties to All For One himself. (Warning: Spoilers Follow!) My Hero Academia chapter 311 is called "Here We Go!" and it couldn't be more apt. This chapter of the manga feels like the final calm before the final storm truly begins, and ends with the exciting promise that - from here on out - Izuku Midoriya's battles will truly be next level. The series has whittled its focus down to Deku and his pro hero partners Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist and All Might, as they attempt to track down All For One and his protege/hostage Tomura Shigaraki.