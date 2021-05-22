newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Shows Off the Skills of the Universe's Strongest Warrior

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "strongest being in the universe" in Granolah has shown off his skills in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super and it seems that Goku and Vegeta are in an uphill battle as they struggle against the warrior that has a serious ax to grind with the Saiyan race and the alien despot known as Freeza. The final member of the race known as the Cerealians sacrificed most of his years in the world of the living in order to become the strongest warrior in the universe, using the Eternal Dragon of his planet to make his dreams of revenge come true.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#The Warrior#Manga#Cerealians#Dragon Ball Super#Heeters#Senzu#Ultra Instinct#Saiyans#Super Saiyan God#Alien#Revenge#Spoiler#Major Spoiler Territory#Race#Consciousness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Drafts Teases Granolah's Saiyan Ambush

Granolah has been introduced as an interesting new character in the latest manga arc of Dragon Ball Super, with his origins as an intergalactic bounty hunter tied to both the Saiyans and Freeza, and it seems as if the next chapter of the storyline is set to bring the new figure and the Z Fighters face to face. With Granolah managing to become the "strongest being in the universe" by making a twisted pact with the Eternal Dragon of his homeworld, Cereal, the bounty hunter has been granted an insane amount of power in exchange for all but three years of his life.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Should Bring Back Cooler

Dragon Ball Super has officially announced it will be returning with a brand new movie next year, and this will make the perfect opportunity to bring back Cooler to the franchise and officially make the villain a part of the series' canon. Dragon Ball Super: Broly was an exciting release for the anime not only because it was the first feature film in the Dragon Ball Super line (if you don't count Battle of Gods or Resurrection F as part of Super anyway), but because it made the long time non-canon villain Broly part of the series officially.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Imagines Villainous Jessie Of Team Rocket Fame

Since Ash Ketchum started his journey to "becoming the very best", he has been hounded by the villainous members of Team Rocket, and one Pokemon fan has shared some remarkable Cosplay depicting the sinister side of the female equation of the menacing trio in Jessie. Though Team Rocket has yet to achieve their goal of swiping Ash's Pikachu throughout the decades of stories in the anime, that hasn't stopped them from attempting to steal as many pocket monsters as they can, with Pokemon Journeys giving them a serious upgrade when it comes to new technology that allows them to call upon insanely powerful creatures.
TV SeriesComicBook

Dragon Ball Reveals Cumber's Face at Last

Dragon Ball has fully and finally revealed Cumber's face at last with the newest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes! The promotional anime series for the card arcade game in Japan is now in the midst of its second season, and this new season has most recently kicked off the New Space-Time War arc. This new arc sees Goku and Vegeta trapped in a brand new universe created by Fu's demonic powers, and the previous episode of the series pit the two Saiyans against some familiar Saiyan foes who have gotten some pretty big boosts.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Teases "Extreme" Fights in New Movie

Dragon Ball Super is teasing some "extreme" fights are coming our way in the new movie! Dragon Ball Super: Broly might have brought the anime run to an end back in 2018, but the series has been continuing with brand new stories in the manga release of the franchise to this day. These new adventures had fans excited about the potential future of the anime series, but unfortunately no official announcement had been made. Thankfully, the long drought is nearly over as Toei Animation has officially announced a new movie is on the way.
ComicsCollider

New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Coming in 2022, Because We Never Can Have Enough Goku

After Dragon Ball Super: Broly smashed the anime box office when it premiered back in 2018, and with Demon Slayer continuing to slay the weekend box office, it’s no surprise to hear that Toei Animation wants to collect all seven Dragon Balls by announcing a new Dragon Ball Super film right on the annual franchise celebration Goku Day.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Space-Time War Episode 3: Watch

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released the next episode in its New Space-Time War arc! The second season of the promotional anime series for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes card arcade game in Japan is continuing with all sorts of brand new episodes, and the anime has gone on for so long that it will soon surpass the entire anime run of even the main Dragon Ball Super series. The second season of the series is now in the midst of a new arc, and that arc continues with a slate of new fights in the third episode.
Comicslicenseglobal.com

Toei Animation Announces ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie

Toei Animation revealed that a new Dragon Ball Super movie will be released in 2022. The new release will be the second film based on Dragon Ball Super, the manga title and the anime series which launched in 2015. The first such movie was the 2018 release “Dragon Ball Super: Broly.”
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's Goku Falls In Love With JoJo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Dragon Ball might both be Shonen, franchises, the two action-packed anime series could not be more different, though it seems as if the two series have been united by the voice of the English Goku, Sean Schemmel, expressing his love for the series created by Hirohiko Araki. Though there currently aren't any plans for Schemmel to join the Stand focused franchise, with him not having supplied any of the voices in the previous seasons, it's entirely possible that his newfound love for the franchise might have him joining the world of the Joestars at some point.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Hypes "Amazing" Visuals of Next Movie

Dragon Ball Super has been living its best life in print for the last couple of years, and the series is ready to make a comeback on the big screen. Not long ago, it was announced the franchise is heading back to theaters with an all-new movie, and the hype is high for the project. And according to creator Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super's new film will have some ambitious visuals to impress fans.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Pits Deku Against A New Sniper Villain

My Hero Academia's latest chapter pits Deku against a new villain - a sniper who seems to have direct ties to All For One himself. (Warning: Spoilers Follow!) My Hero Academia chapter 311 is called "Here We Go!" and it couldn't be more apt. This chapter of the manga feels like the final calm before the final storm truly begins, and ends with the exciting promise that - from here on out - Izuku Midoriya's battles will truly be next level. The series has whittled its focus down to Deku and his pro hero partners Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist and All Might, as they attempt to track down All For One and his protege/hostage Tomura Shigaraki.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Animation Imagines Vegeta vs Moro Finally Coming to the Anime

One slick Dragon Ball Super fan animation imagined what it would look like for Vegeta and Planet Eater Moro's fight to finally come to the anime! Toei Animation surprised fans when they announced that Dragon Ball Super will be getting a new movie next year, but unfortunately this announcement came without any real clue as to what we can expect to see. Making matters even more difficult is the fact that the Dragon Ball Super manga has been keeping the story going far beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly with a major villain that fans would want to see animated.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Shares First Sneak-Peek at Chapter 72

Dragon Ball Super has released an early sneak peek at Chapter 72 of the manga series! The Dragon Ball world might currently be celebrating the fact that Dragon Ball Super's anime will be continuing with a brand new feature film, but it's not the only new entry in the franchise. The next chapter of the series will be continuing with the next step of the ongoing Granolah the Survivor arc of the series, and now we have gotten our first early look at how this next chapter of the series gets everything started.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Cosplay Highlights Bulma's Most Motherly Look

One creative Dragon Ball Super cosplay highlights Bulma's most motherly look! Out of all of the characters introduced in Akira Toriyama's massive Dragon Ball franchise, one of the characters that remains the most interesting overall has been Bulma. Introduced as the deutoragonist of the series that sets Goku's entire journey in motion, Bulma's played a key role in many of the series' events despite taking a backseat when all of the fights started to increase in power and scale. In fact, her role as a mother later on in the series ended up being crucial to how things unfolded.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Has a Fan in Dragon Ball's Creator

Black Clover may seem like an underdog to some shonen lovers, but the series is anything but. Over the years, the magical story has made millions of fans around the world. Even some of the biggest names in manga have come to adore Black Clover, and their recommendations have led to the franchise's growth. So if you missed it back in the day, the creator of Dragon Ball is a fan of the series.
ComicsComicBook

How Will Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Fit Into The Series' Past?

Dragon Ball Super has a new movie coming out in 2022, and as thrilling as it is to see the franchise moving forward again, Dragon Ball fans still have a lot of questions. So far, series creator Akira Toriyama has teased that the next Dragon Ball Super movie will feature "some extreme and entertaining bouts which may feature an unexpected character," as well as "unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride." In terms of story, Toei has teased a "large-scale story that would build on the enthusiastic response for the previous theatrical series."
TV SeriesComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Teases One Villain's Homecoming Trauma

Dragon Ball Super teases one villain's homecoming trauma with an early preview for the next chapter of the series! Granolah the Survivor will be continuing with a new entry in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and Dragon Ball Super has celebrated by giving fans an early look at what to expect from Chapter 72 of the series. Releasing the rough drafts of the first few pages of the chapter on their official website, Dragon Ball Super is teasing how it'll be when Goku and Vegeta finally make it to Planet Cereal.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Cabba's Berserker Form

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are only a select few fighters who can channel the power we have seen Broly harness. Over the years, these so-called Legendary Super Saiyans have caused massive destruction, and Dragon Ball Super made things worse by introducing a new user. It was there fans watched as Kale unlocked the form, but what might have happened if Cabba learned it instead.