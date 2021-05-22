newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Pokemon TCG Scalpers Fight Over Cards at Walmart

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon cards are really hot right now on the reseller market. In fact, alongside the PS5, Pokemon cards are the premier item scalpers are chasing. Not only does this mean normal customers and Pokemon fans can't buy Pokemon cards, but scalpers are showing up to stores and literally fighting each other over stock. The result are scenes that look like they were pulled straight from the Internet's best Black Friday shopping compilation.

comicbook.com
