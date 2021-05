FLORENCE -- In the decades before air conditioning or “refrigeration,” many Arizona houses were built with high ceilings to pull up hot air, and more doors for cross ventilation. Wet sheets in doorways helped somewhat. “Mama would wet sheets, hang them in the doorways and let the lower edges touch water in tin tubs, this would mean coolness with the breeze blowing through,” Lottie C. Devine wrote in her memoir “Es Verdad” about turn-of-the-century life in Florence.