CCAD Board of Directors vote to retain chief appraiser
May 22—In response to a resolution passed by the city council of Jacksonville, which called for the removal of the chief appraiser, the Cherokee County Appraisal District's board of directors met with Jacksonville officials to hear the matter. Present were Jacksonville Mayor and CPA Randy Gorham, City Manager Greg Smith and City Attorney Brett Brewer. Jim Evans, council representing the board of directors was in attendance via telephone.www.tribuneledgernews.com