What’s in this cult little film with Ashton Kutcher?

Virtual TV has exploded and money has a lot to do with it. Bright has mega stars like Madonna, Kane Brown and many more teaching directly. The difference with these compared to others is they will all be live with interaction. Guy Oseary from Bright, “I personally prefer to experience the conversation, and I think the audience will feel more connected getting their questions answered. When you’re leaning back, there’s there’s none of that connection. When you’re at a concert and the artist brings one person on stage that night, it feels like we’re all on stage. I think it’s really beautiful to see people connect with one another. And we’re the only ones doing that in this space.”