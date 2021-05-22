newsbreak-logo
Uniontown, PA

Teen shot in head in Uniontown

 May 22

May 22—A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in the head in Uniontown, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported. The shooting of the teenager occurred around 8 p.m. in an alley off Coolspring Street. The teenager was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Uniontown police Lt....

