Teen shot in head in Uniontown

Cheers: Two Fayette County police officers received the Congressional Badge of Bravery this week for their heroic actions during a 2018 shooting at a Masontown magistrate’s office. Masontown Borough Police Chief Ronald Scott Miller and German Township Corporal John Lingo III were integral in stopping an active shooter at the office in 2018. While the gunman was shot and killed, no other lives were lost. The men were honored Wednesday by family, friends and dignitaries, many of whom spoke about the difficult jobs police have. Both officers shied away from the words of praise heaped upon them. Miller noted all first responders are tasked with running toward danger, accepting his award on behalf of all who do so. Lingo, meanwhile, recognized the court staff who helped those who were in the courtroom hide as shots rang out. He called them the real heroes of the day. But without the quick actions of Miller and Lingo, many lives may have been lost that day. They are truly owed a debt of gratitude that cannot be repaid.