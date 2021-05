Walking into the new TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge in Mohegan Sun is like entering a different, very cool realm. You leave the bright lights and hustle-bustle of the Sun behind as you step from the Sky Tower hotel lobby into TAO. If you have dinner reservations, you are greeted at the reception desk and then led through a bar/lounge, where stylish lights hang above low-slung couches. As you step up and over a little bridge, you are surrounded by walls with water running down them. You see, straight ahead of you, the 16-foot-tall statue of Quan Yin, the Buddhist goddess revered by the Chinese, with her multitudinous arms extending around her. Right by the statue is a live koi pond.