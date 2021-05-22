United States / Mexico – Scholabrians launch education center for refugees and immigrants in Tijuana
United States / Mexico – Scholabrians launch education center for refugees and immigrants in Tijuana. Tijuana (Agency Fights) – “In this new place, many families and adults will be able to realize their goals, dreams and life plans. Father Patrick Murphy, director of Maison to Mikrant in Tijuana, spoke to Agensia Fights about the new area of the Scalabrian Training Center for the Migrant (Cessfom), which opened recently. Promoted in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the program aims to assist people in their pursuit of their professional, personal and family goals and to improve their social cohesion. “Center”, Father Patrick explains, “will provide access to courses with official accreditation that will allow each student’s personal development and then facilitate their professional integration.”presstories.com