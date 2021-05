Tonya Challis, SNAP Director (left) is presented a check by President of the Student Council for SIS, Sophia Vela (second from left). SIS principal Jimmy Bennett and the Student Council were at SNAP Tuesday to present the check that resulted from their penny drive. SIS raised $1,616.85 to donate to SNAP. “I am so happy to have been a part of this show of compassion from such a great group of young people. They had a very successful penny drive and designated SNAP as the recipient of the funds. This donation comes at a time when we are just getting back to fund-raising after a very long hiatus and are in need of donations. These youngsters are making me have hope for our future; they are going to be our leaders.” Tonya Challis, SNAP Director said.