New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

By Associated Press
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) -- New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen since June last year. It’s sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, life in America has...

www.wsaz.com
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

United States COVID-19 deaths hit lowest mark in 10 months

COVID-19 deaths in the US have hit their lowest level in 10 months, with an average of 600 per day. The last time the death count was this low was early July, before a second wave in the pandemic saw fatalities climb to an average of more than 3,400 a day in mid-January.
Florida Statewflx.com

U.S. highs: Florida gains 1,976 cases, least in month, and 58 deaths

Florida led the nation in single-day increased deaths Monday with 58, one day after 19, and cases with 1,976, though it was the fewest since 1,613 on April 12 and one day after U.S.-high 2,482, the Florida Health Department announced. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the eighth day in a row, at 4.42, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 12 consecutive days at 4.04.
Public Healthwfxb.com

Experts Expect Decrease In Covid-19 Cases, Deaths In Upcoming Weeks

The number of Coronavirus vaccines administered each day is lessening in the U.S. and experts are hopeful to see steep declines in the number of cases and deaths reported in the U.S. in the upcoming weeks. According to data from the CDC roughly 58% of adults in the United States and about 46% of the country’s total population have received at least one Coronavirus vaccine and over 34% of the population is fully vaccinated. Once over 60% of adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine, experts say we’ll begin seeing a significant drop in Covid-19 cases. Last month, Dr.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MercuryNews

US may be turning a corner on Covid-19. Here’s when we could see cases and deaths plummet, expert says

While the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations may be slowing in the US, experts are optimistic about where the country will be in just a matter of weeks. “This summer is going to seem so much closer to normal than we’ve had in a very long time,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday. “The key statistic to think about is … what percentage of the adult population has received at least one vaccination.”
U.S. PoliticsArizona Daily Sun

U.S. Nears Return To Normalcy, as Cases Reach Lowest Point In a Year

Normalcy - a concept that once seemed far fetched - appears closer than ever. Crowds are back at restaurants. People are going out mask-less and travel is opening back up in some parts of the world. But there's still work to do...as health experts try to figure out how to get shots in arms of people who are resistant to vaccination."We are absolutely heading in the right direction, we just can't take our foot off the accelerator," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.Average daily COVID-19 cases are under 30,000 - the lowest in nearly a year. And with that, more states are fully reopening, lifting all pandemic restrictions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his state is 100 % open. California is planning for a full reopening on June 15. D.C. lifted most capacity limits, and Rhode Island dropped most of its remaining COVID restrictions on Friday. New Jersey is planning to lift the state's indoor mask mandate in public places for vaccinated people before the Memorial Day weekend. It was one of only two states, along with Hawaii, that hadn't set a date for lifting the mandate. --"We are winning the war on the pandemic and we need you to help us finish the job." More than 280 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and more than 127 million people - 38.5 percent of the population - is fully vaccinated. But the average daily pace of vaccinations is slowing... fast. It's down nearly 50% since last month's peak."It's going to be important that we have that widespread, that widespread uptake of the vaccine, then we can return to more and more of what we like to do," said New Jersey public health physician Dr. Chris T. Pernell.On the bright side, more and more young people are getting shots. Those 12 to 15 years old are accounting for 25% of new vaccinations in the past week."This is their shot to being teenagers," said Dr. Jay Varkey, an associate professor of medicine at Emery University. By rolling up their sleeves, they actually help protect their parents, their teachers, their classmates and their communities."
Public HealthAlbany Herald

US Covid-19 vaccination pace is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns

For many, a nationwide return to normalcy from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate into the summer as more businesses and state governments prepare for a large-scale reopening. Sports stadiums are filling up, mask mandates are being shed, and travel and tourism industries anticipate a rebound with cruise lines planning for passengers once again.
U.S. Politicsoilcity.news

WH: US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON — The White House says the United States on Tuesday will reach 50% of American adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden previously set a goal of having 70% of all adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4th. The White House has ramped...
Public HealthHealthline

Here’s Where COVID-19 Cases Are Rising and Falling

New COVID-19 cases fell to fewer than 40,000 per day over the past week in the United States. Experts are buoyed by those numbers but warn there’s still work to do to keep the pandemic under control. Vaccinations have helped ease the pandemic, but experts are concerned about the declining...
U.S. Politicsgmanetwork.com

US seeing fewest COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic

WASHINGTON - The United States is seeing its fewest number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, official data showed Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths was 545 on May 16, and "the last time our seven-day-average was this low was in March 2020, essentially since the pandemic began," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at a briefing.
Public HealthWCPO

Flu cases plummeted during the 2020-2021 season, CDC says

With social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, confirmed cases of influenza plummeted during the 2020-2021 flu season. According to data published on the CDC's website, U.S. clinical health labs and public health labs reported just 2,124 confirmed flu cases between Sept. 27, 2020 and May 15, 2021 (though the true number of people who contracted the flu was likely higher).
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Fauci Warns Not To ‘Declare Victory Prematurely’ By Dropping Covid-19 Restrictions—But Getting 70% Vaccinated Would Have ‘Substantial’ Effect

Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned Wednesday that states should proceed “carefully and slowly” on lifting Covid-19 restrictions, but if 70% of Americans receive at least a first vaccine dose by July 4, in line with President Joe Biden new target, the nation’s top infectious disease official said it would substantially improve the chances that the U.S. will be able to safely get back to some sort of normalcy.
Worldnewburghgazette.com

New cases dip to one-month low, daily recovery over 3.5 lakh

BC saw 1,360 COVID-19 cases over the weekend (72 hours), 47 of which were found in the North as the region now has 140 active cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 7,336 new cases and 19,669 recoveries. The steadily declining daily count of COVID-19 cases in B.C. took a reversal today as...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 cases drop sharply across US

Across the country, rates of new COVID-19 cases are dropping to numbers not seen since last June. Three days ago the 7-day average of cases reached 27,815, the first time that number had been below 30,000 since June 22, 2021, the Washington Post reports. The Post said infection rates are dropping evenly across the country, though some hot spots remain across the Deep South, the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest.