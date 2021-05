The Francestown Fire Department extinguished a fire that destroyed a lawnmower and a shed on Dennison Pond Road on Saturday. First responders were summoned to the scene at 1:31 p.m., after a landowner’s lawnmower caught fire while they were working on it, Fire Chief Larry Kullgren said. The fire spread to an eight-by-ten-foot shed, in which fuel was being stored, he said. Although dispatchers summoned mutual aid agencies due to the nature of the incident, Francestown firefighters were first on the scene and were able to get it under control in about fifteen minutes, Kullgren said. The situation was ruled an accident, he said.