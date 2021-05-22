Two More Conference Wins for Varsity Softball

On Friday night, the varsity softball team hosted a conference doubleheader against the Mohawks of Morley-Stanwood. Although the Eagles got off to an unusually quiet start at the plate in game one, they pulled off a 10-3 win. They only mustered 8 hits in the game. Kenzie Bowers ripped a double and a single, while Samara Kolehouse and Jacee Hoffman each notched two singles. Kaila Krueger and Abby Pecynski each chipped in a single as well. Hoffman was dominant once again in the pitching circle. She tallied 10 strikeouts, gave up no walks, and spread out only 5 hits. The defense behind her had only 2 errors.