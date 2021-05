Bo Burnham has announced that he has filmed a new stand-up special for Netflix, just five years after stating that he was giving up live comedy for a long time.Following the release of his 2016 Netflix special Make Happy, in which he grappled with his love-hate relationship with his live audiences, the comedian said that he planned to take a long break from stand up.Instead, he has focused on other projects, including directing the critically acclaimed film Eighth Grade and starring opposite Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.However, on Wednesday (28 April), Burnham announced on social media that he had...