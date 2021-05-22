newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

COVID-19 in Florida: Daily test positivity rate down to 3.55%

By Nelly Ontiveros, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Florida added 3,406 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 2,308,266. With 22 more fatalities, 36,463 Florida residents are now dead.

Florida’s new case rate shows a drop to 96 new infections per 100,000 people from May 13 to 19 , according to the latest White House report. The four-county Orlando metro area had 110 new infections per 100,000.

Each report includes deaths from several previous days, as it can take two weeks or more for fatalities to be logged.

As of Saturday’s report, the latest seven-day case count is 18,744, compared with 22,947 in the previous seven days. The latest seven-day death toll is 407, compared with 356 one week earlier.

To date, 95,734 people have been hospitalized in Florida, according to the state’s report, which includes 116 newly reported hospitalizations since Friday’s update.

Across the state, 2,190 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday at 1:11 p.m. including 152 in Orange County, 57 in Osceola, 40 in Lake and 46 in Seminole

The state’s online tool updates several times throughout the day.

Statewide, 9,963,783 people have received at least one vaccination shot including 7,923,900 who have completed their shot regimens. The count is a snapshot through Friday, based on the report released Saturday.

Of those who have received at least the first dose, 3,806,115 are over the age of 65.

To date, 13,204,501 people have been tested in Florida, 32,255 more than Friday’s total.

A detailed breakdown of who has been vaccinated so far can be found here .

Statewide, the latest positivity rate reported Saturday for Friday’s test results by the Florida Department of Health was 3.55%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive. For all tests, including retests, the positivity rate was 4.69%.

Central Florida added 703 cases Saturday for a total of 419,965: 243 more in Orange for 141,618; 118 more in Polk for 70,419; 70 in Osceola for 45,733; 62 in Volusia for 44,440; 75 in Brevard for 42,640; 73 in Seminole for 35,000; 54 in Lake for 30,676; and 8 in Sumter for 9,439.

There were 3 new deaths across all eight Central Florida counties bringing the region’s toll to 6,329. Polk County has the most coronavirus fatalities in the region with 1,362, followed by 1,292 in Orange, 889 in Brevard, 832 in Volusia, 646 in Lake, 520 in Osceola, 509 in Seminole, and 279 in Sumter.

See details on all Central Florida cases here .

The most recently available breakdown of Florida’s coronavirus cases can be found here . The most recently available county-by-county data can be found here .

List of mobile coronavirus and antibody testing sites in Central Florida by county

The virus has infected over 165 million people and has killed over 3.4 million worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Nationwide, over 33 million people have been infected and over 588,000 have died.

Florida ranks third in the nation in known virus infections, surpassing New York. California leads with 3.6 million, followed by Texas with 2.9 million, according to the White House coronavirus report dated Tuesday.

Have a comment about this story? Share it on our Facebook page .

You can sign up for our daily Florida coronavirus update by subscribing to The Health Report newsletter at OrlandoSentinel.com/newsletters

Symptoms? Do this

Are you feeling stressed or depressed from the COVID19 outbreak? There are resources available for you. You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness

How to protect yourself

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with people in poor health.
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
  • Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Questions? Here are numbers to call

The Florida Department of Health has set up a call center to answer questions about coronavirus. There’s a number for Orange County, too.

The Florida Department of Health’s number is 1-866-779-6121 and is available Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov .

In Orange County, the number to call is 407-723-5004; it’s available Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For mental-health help, here is a list of resources .

For accurate, up-to-date information, visit

See complete coverage at OrlandoSentinel.com/coronavirus .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
812
Followers
721
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Coronavirus
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Central Florida#Mobile#The White House#The Health Report#Orlandosentinel Com#Questio#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Fatalities#Nationwide#Deaths#Brevard#Retests#Complete Coverage#Osceola#Volusia#Polk County#Covid 19 Cases#Visit Orlandosentinel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

After 200,000 shots, one final day for vaccinations at Valencia College’s FEMA site

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Orlando’s lone federally run COVID vaccination site will close for good after three months and more than 200,000 shots of vaccine. “Time is running out,” said Denise Whitehead, the state spokesperson for the Valencia College West Campus vaccination clinic. “We encourage those members of the public who have been waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to come now.” The site, ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Body found at Orlando recycling center, police say

Detectives are investigating after someone reported finding a body at Orlando Waste Paper Company Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department. The dead person was reported at the recycling center on the 2700 block of Staten Avenue, in an industrial area off Silver Star Road near Orange Blossom Trail, around 3:15 p.m., agency spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez said. The case was ...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida reports 2,482 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more resident fatalities

Florida added 2,482 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring the total to 2,292,004. With 19 more fatalities, the number of resident deaths now totals 36,075. With a population of about 21.5 million, about one in 9 people in the state have now been infected. That number is closer to one in 10 nationally and one in 48 worldwide.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando FEMA vaccine site to close in about 1 week

The FEMA vaccine site in Orlando will only be open for about one more week, officials said. The federally-supported vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 that the site will close one week from Tuesday. That means that May 25th will be the final day that the public can walk up and receive a vaccine at the location.
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...