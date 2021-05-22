COVID-19 in Florida: Daily test positivity rate down to 3.55%

Florida added 3,406 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 2,308,266. With 22 more fatalities, 36,463 Florida residents are now dead.

Florida’s new case rate shows a drop to 96 new infections per 100,000 people from May 13 to 19 , according to the latest White House report. The four-county Orlando metro area had 110 new infections per 100,000.

Each report includes deaths from several previous days, as it can take two weeks or more for fatalities to be logged.

As of Saturday’s report, the latest seven-day case count is 18,744, compared with 22,947 in the previous seven days. The latest seven-day death toll is 407, compared with 356 one week earlier.

To date, 95,734 people have been hospitalized in Florida, according to the state’s report, which includes 116 newly reported hospitalizations since Friday’s update.

Across the state, 2,190 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday at 1:11 p.m. including 152 in Orange County, 57 in Osceola, 40 in Lake and 46 in Seminole

The state’s online tool updates several times throughout the day.

Statewide, 9,963,783 people have received at least one vaccination shot including 7,923,900 who have completed their shot regimens. The count is a snapshot through Friday, based on the report released Saturday.

Of those who have received at least the first dose, 3,806,115 are over the age of 65.

To date, 13,204,501 people have been tested in Florida, 32,255 more than Friday’s total.

A detailed breakdown of who has been vaccinated so far can be found here .

Statewide, the latest positivity rate reported Saturday for Friday’s test results by the Florida Department of Health was 3.55%, but that’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive. For all tests, including retests, the positivity rate was 4.69%.

Central Florida added 703 cases Saturday for a total of 419,965: 243 more in Orange for 141,618; 118 more in Polk for 70,419; 70 in Osceola for 45,733; 62 in Volusia for 44,440; 75 in Brevard for 42,640; 73 in Seminole for 35,000; 54 in Lake for 30,676; and 8 in Sumter for 9,439.

There were 3 new deaths across all eight Central Florida counties bringing the region’s toll to 6,329. Polk County has the most coronavirus fatalities in the region with 1,362, followed by 1,292 in Orange, 889 in Brevard, 832 in Volusia, 646 in Lake, 520 in Osceola, 509 in Seminole, and 279 in Sumter.

See details on all Central Florida cases here .

The most recently available breakdown of Florida’s coronavirus cases can be found here . The most recently available county-by-county data can be found here .

List of mobile coronavirus and antibody testing sites in Central Florida by county

The virus has infected over 165 million people and has killed over 3.4 million worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Nationwide, over 33 million people have been infected and over 588,000 have died.

Florida ranks third in the nation in known virus infections, surpassing New York. California leads with 3.6 million, followed by Texas with 2.9 million, according to the White House coronavirus report dated Tuesday.

Have a comment about this story? Share it on our Facebook page .

You can sign up for our daily Florida coronavirus update by subscribing to The Health Report newsletter at OrlandoSentinel.com/newsletters

Symptoms? Do this

Are you feeling stressed or depressed from the COVID19 outbreak? There are resources available for you. You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/disaster-preparedness

How to protect yourself

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with people in poor health.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Questions? Here are numbers to call

The Florida Department of Health has set up a call center to answer questions about coronavirus. There’s a number for Orange County, too.

The Florida Department of Health’s number is 1-866-779-6121 and is available Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents may also email questions to COVID-19@flhealth.gov .

In Orange County, the number to call is 407-723-5004; it’s available Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For mental-health help, here is a list of resources .

For accurate, up-to-date information, visit

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

The Florida Department of Health: floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19 . For questions, call the COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov .

A live map of COVID-19 cases around the globe: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

For the latest coronavirus updates, visit OrlandoSentinel.com/coronavirus and follow @orlandosentinel on Twitter .

See complete coverage at OrlandoSentinel.com/coronavirus .