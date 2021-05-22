newsbreak-logo
UGA 4-H program awarded Tech Changemakers grant

By Kasey Bozeman CAES News
Gwinnett Daily Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — The University of Georgia 4-H program was selected as one of 23 land-grant universities to implement the 4-H Tech Changemakers program for the upcoming year. Funded through a partnership between the National 4-H Council and corporate donors Microsoft, Land O’Lakes, Verizon and Tractor Supply Company, the 4-H Tech Changemakers program empowers middle and high school 4-Hers to teach digital skills to adults in their local communities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#4 H#Community#Information Science#Literacy#Tech Changemakers#The University Of Georgia#The National 4 H Council#Land O Lakes#Verizon#Tractor Supply Company#Chattooga#Lowndes Morgan#Georgia 4 H Program#Uga 4 H#Extension 4 H Specialist#Science Programs#Workshops#Digital Literacy Skills#Digital Skills
