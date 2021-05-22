newsbreak-logo
Darien, CT

Mary Ann Johnson, 92, Teacher in Darien Schools, Attended Senior Dances Weekly Until She Was 90

By DARIENITE.COM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Ann Happer Johnson, 92, passed away peacefully of cancer on May 21, 2021, at the Moosehaven Retirement Community in Orange Park, Florida. She was born and raised in Kinston, Lenoir County, North Carolina, and was a 1946 graduate of Kinston’s Grainger High School. She graduated from the School of Education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, in the Class of 1950 and later earned her master’s degree at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.

