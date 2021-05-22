Florida woman wins $2 million lotto scratch off days before birthday

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman won a $2 million jackpot from a lottery scratch-off ticket days before her 51st birthday.

Lamadrid Chang claimed the winnings Monday in Gainesville from the $10 100X the Cash scratch off ticket she bought at an Ocala Winn Dixie grocery store, lottery officials said.

Chang chose the one-time lump sum payment of $1.78 million. The payout was five days before her birthday.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.50.