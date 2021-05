Voters’ wills thwarted by refusal to levy 708 board taxes. After much research, efforts and hundreds if not thousands of constituent conversations, both the Elgin Township and Dundee Township referenda were placed on the ballot for the spring 2020 election. Three attorneys were consulted in the process prior to the placing of the referenda. The language used was directly extracted from the Community Mental Health Act that deems authority to 708 Boards.