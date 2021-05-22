newsbreak-logo
Re: My Daughter is Nuts!!!!

 3 days ago

My daughter got a academic scholarship to attend Coastal Carolina. She applied to 5 schools and got accepted by all. 4 of those schools offered from partial to full academic scholarship. Guess which one didn’t offer anything? Clemson. Guess which school she chose to attend. Clemson. There goes another 100k. Lol.

