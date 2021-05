It went down to the wire in the battle of the ACC new bloods, as Duke, who is only in its fourth season of softball, bested our Clemson Tigers, in just the second season. In a pitchers’ duel, the Tigers and Devils were knotted at 0-0 until the Devils were able to work runners into scoring position on second and third, and Kamryn Jackson brought in a run on a RBI groundout. The Tigers couldn’t find it on offense to overcome, and fell in a hard fought game.