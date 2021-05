Design is a plan or drawing produced to show the look and function or workings of a building, garment, or other objects before it is made, a decorative pattern. However, design is also a process of imagining. It is a process of creating. This tool is used to give users of Android 12 better devices and better experiences, as creators aim to deliver easier and more personalized products. However, things get better as Google will allow its users to express their individuality thanks to the new Material You.