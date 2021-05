Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"