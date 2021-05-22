newsbreak-logo
Twin Cities metro police blotter, May 23

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Theft. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a construction site in the 1100 block of 168th Avenue NW. The keys had been left inside the vehicle. Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the driveway with an unknown male sleeping in it in the 13300 block of Wren Street NW. An officer asked the man for his identification and he handed the officer a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. The 57-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving.

