Twin Cities metro police blotter, May 23

Authorities in Anoka County say foul play is not suspected after a person was found dead on Friday. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the body of a male was discovered around 2:20 p.m. on the 14000 block of Nightingale Street Northwest in Andover. No further details about circumstances and cause of death have been provided, though the sheriff's office has shut down what it says are "inaccurate" reports on social media.