Henrico County, VA

HPAC Awards of Merit honors history activists

 2 days ago
On May 13, Henrico’s Historic Preservation Advisory Committee presented the 2020 Awards of Merit in a ceremony held at Dorey Park. Among the groups and people recognized were (pictured, first six people from left) Richmond Beeristoric, LLC, represented by Jacob Brunow, Annie Tobey, Lee Graves, Mike Killelea, Eric Mink, and Mike Gorman for their work to preserve, promote and celebrate the history of the local brewing community (see a 2019 Citizen story featuring Beeristoric.)

Award recipients also included:

• Randy Welch (pictured, seventh from left) for his preservation of Civil War battlefields through conservation easements and land donations;

• Winston (next to Welch) and Joyce Devisser for their donation of historic Springfield Schoolhouse to further preserve the history of African American schools in Henrico;

• Sam Watkins (next to Devisser) for his volunteer work restoring and operating Civil War cannons for display and special events;

• and Anderson Cemetery League, represented by Wilbert Lawrence, Pam Greene, and Thomasine Lawrence (all pictured left to right, at far right), for the recovery and protection of a community history through the restoration of an 1860s African American cemetery.

