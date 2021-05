The end of the regular season is here, as the league will wrap up its condensed, 72-game schedule on Sunday. For this year's rookie class, as a whole, there wasn't much expected with regard to production. While some cited the relative lack of high-end talent during the pre-draft process, there were other variables at play. The COVID-19 pandemic not only extended last season, but it also had a major impact on the pre-draft process (no in-person workouts or combine) and the way in which rookies got acclimated to their new teams. With no Summer League, and abbreviated preseason and the pandemic hovering over everything, this season's crop was at a decided disadvantage when compared to prior rookie classes.