Classic "Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Being Removed From YouTube Forever

On May 22, 2007, a 55-second video of a British toddler named Harry being bitten by his baby brother Charlie was uploaded to YouTube and soon after became an online phenomenon. In the years since the "Charlie Bit My Finger" video has become one of the most-viewed viral videos of all time with over 880 million views and today, Saturday, May 22, 2021, will be your last day to view it. The video's creators are deleting the video from YouTube on May 23rd to turn it into a 1/1 NFT up for auction.