League of Legends' Blue Essence Store Closes Soon
Riot Games occasionally brings back League of Legends’ Blue Essence Emporium store throughout the year to give players a chance to spend their Blue Essence on something other than just champions and similar purchases, but that store isn’t going to be live for much longer. It’s currently available in the League client from now until May 26th, so if there’s anything you want to purchase from it, now’s the time to build up your Blue Essence wallets and spend the currency before the store closes.comicbook.com