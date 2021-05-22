newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gerardo Werthein: ‘Our entity belongs to the athletes and for the athletes, in no way can we be against them’

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe participation of the Argentina Selection Athletics in the South American Championship, which will be held between 29 and 31 of this month at the Alberto Spencer Stadium, in Guayaquil, was involved in a great controversy. As we pointed out on Friday, everything has been precipitated three weeks ago, when Argentina – before the worsening of the pandemic – had to give up the organization of the competition. The South American Confederation, practically in a hurry and in an emergency situation, managed to make Guayaquil the headquarters, forcing to rethink the participation of all the teams, including the Argentine.

pledgetimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Argentine#The National Team#Cada#A South American#Enard#Emmita#Twitter#South American Jets#Athletes#Olympic Leader#National Teams#Guayaquil#Youth Activity#Chaco#Enard Funds#Support Programs#Opinion#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Precedent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Minoritieslqioo.com

Lesbian Athletes

Every year, lesbian athletes shine in different sports. Here is a list that celebrates their victories. After a first appearance at the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi in 2014 and a magnificent bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2018, American lesbian speed skater Brittany Bowe has distinguished herself at the 2021 World Championships.
Sportscompletesports.com

Rugby Africa Nurtures More Talents Through ‘Get Into Rugby’ Programme

Tapping into the burgeoning talent of the youngest region of the world, Rugby Africa is excelling at continuing to bring development programmes to Africa as they spearhead the World Rugby’s Get Into Rugby Programme with the Official Partner of Get Into Rugby in Africa being Société Générale. A central part...
FIFAFIFA.com

FIFA teams up with Mexican and Ecuadorian football for innovative refereeing agreement

Mexican and Ecuadorian FAs to exchange best practice and lessons learned in regard to refereeing development. FIFA experts to provide organisational and technical support. Aim is to establish refereeing strategy and tap into potential in Ecuador, thereby improving standard of refereeing. A collaboration agreement centring on refereeing was signed this...
Sports101 WIXX

Athletics-World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes

(Reuters) – World Athletics’ doping review board on Saturday approved 23 Russians to compete at international competitions as neutral athletes, taking the total count to 27 this year. Russia’s athletics federation (RusAF) has been suspended since 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of...
Ballinger, TXballingernews.com

Southern Speculation: To invest in our female athletes or not

Disclaimer: First and foremost this is an opinion piece. Nothing here is set in stone and I am not a lawyer. I am just giving you facts as I see them. Many of you may be of the understanding that there has been a push over the past year-plus to add a girls volleyball program to the Ballinger Independent School District. Last Spring, pre-Covid, the school board suggested that Ballinger Youth Sports Association add volleyball to their program to adequately gauge interest. In the fall of 2020 over 50 girls signed up to play at the YMCA in San Angelo and 49 signed up in the Spring. There will be over one dozen 7th graders ready to play next season should Ballinger add the sport which I would venture to say is significant interest.
Congress & CourtsIdaho8.com

15-year-old soccer player should be allowed to play in US professional women’s league, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled that a 15-year-old soccer player should be able to be signed by the National Women’s Soccer League despite the league’s existing age restriction. In a ruling issued Monday, Judge Karin Immergut approved a temporary restraining order that would require the NWSL to lift its age restrictions, allowing Olivia Moultrie to be signed on to a team.
NBAwcn247.com

National teams wait on NBA stars for Olympic qualifier games

MIES, Switzerland (AP) — The NBA playoffs start Saturday with national team coaches watching and waiting to get star players back for last-minute qualification games to the Tokyo Olympics. The 11,000-athlete lineup for the Olympics will not be complete until four men’s basketball qualifying tournaments are played from June 29-July 4. They are in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia. Each will have six teams competing for one ticket to Tokyo within a biosecure hub. The International Basketball Federation is also organizing Olympic qualifying tournaments for men and women in the 3-on-3 street version of basketball. 3-on-3 makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
yourdigitalwall.com

FAIRPLAY NEWS – Clash of the Titans: Abu Dhabi T10 Super League

(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Mumbai, Maharashtra May 24, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The last day of January 2021 saw the conclusion of the group stages of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Enter the vicious Super League. Before we dive into the fast-paced drama of the first evening of the Super League, here is a brief of what went down on the last day of the group stage on the 31st of January 2021.
Soccerchatsports.com

FKF Cup: Gor Mahia to play Cusco as AFC Leopards tackle Posta Rangers

In another match Sofapaka will play Ulinzi Stars in the next round of the annual competition. Reigning Football Kenya Federation champions Gor Mahia are set to play Cusco FC in the FKF Cup Round of 32. K'Ogalo advanced after eliminating Congo Boys from the competition after the Nairobi-based side claimed...
Soccerfrontrowsoccer.com

COMINGS AND GOINGS: No Ertz for USWNT Summer Series, Heath in as a training player

CHICAGO – U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski Tuesday named 23 players for a training camp and games during the 2021 WNT Summer Series. Midfielder Julie Ertz has been ruled out of the Summer Series due to an MCL injury suffered while playing with the Chicago Red Stars in the first game of the National Women’s Soccer League season.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid fullback Odriozola on Athletic Bilbao victory: We've proved our resilience

Real Madrid fullback Alvaro Odriozola insists they'll fight to the end after victory at Athletic Bilbao. Real Madrid will take the title race to the final game after the win. Odriozola said, "We've focused on ourselves, it was a very good performance from start to finish and we deserved the win. We are Real Madrid and we're going to fight until the end.
SportsBoston Globe

Stanford athletics can retain 11 teams that were scheduled to be cut

Wrestling, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and eight other varsity sports at Stanford that were scheduled to be eliminated will be able to continue because of an improved financial picture, university officials said Tuesday. The university had announced last July that the 11 sports would be cut after the current school year because of a budget deficit in the athletic department. “We have new optimism based on new circumstances, including vigorous and broad-based philanthropic interest in Stanford Athletics on the part of our alumni, which have convinced us that raising the increased funds necessary to support all 36 of our varsity teams is an approach that can succeed,” university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.
Soccersportsfinding.com

Spain's list for Euro 2021, live: Luis Enrique's call for the National Team

With LaLiga finished, we have to focus on the Eurocup, which will begin on June 11. Today, at 12:00, Luis Enrique will announce the 26 chosen to play the continental tournament. Here, in addition to knowing the list, you can follow the press conference of the national coach and the subsequent reactions.
Soccerphiladelphiaunion.com

Aaronson and McKenzie named to USMNT Nations League Squad

A pair of former Philadelphia Union homegrowns have been named to the U.S. Men's National Team for the Concacaf Nation League Final Four after being selected by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter on Monday afternoon. Mark McKenzie and Brenden Aaronson both were selected after aiding their European sides to championships over...