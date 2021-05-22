Gerardo Werthein: ‘Our entity belongs to the athletes and for the athletes, in no way can we be against them’
The participation of the Argentina Selection Athletics in the South American Championship, which will be held between 29 and 31 of this month at the Alberto Spencer Stadium, in Guayaquil, was involved in a great controversy. As we pointed out on Friday, everything has been precipitated three weeks ago, when Argentina – before the worsening of the pandemic – had to give up the organization of the competition. The South American Confederation, practically in a hurry and in an emergency situation, managed to make Guayaquil the headquarters, forcing to rethink the participation of all the teams, including the Argentine.pledgetimes.com