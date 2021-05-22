Gerardo Werthein: ‘Our entity belongs to the athletes and for the athletes, in no way can we be against them’

Disclaimer: First and foremost this is an opinion piece. Nothing here is set in stone and I am not a lawyer. I am just giving you facts as I see them. Many of you may be of the understanding that there has been a push over the past year-plus to add a girls volleyball program to the Ballinger Independent School District. Last Spring, pre-Covid, the school board suggested that Ballinger Youth Sports Association add volleyball to their program to adequately gauge interest. In the fall of 2020 over 50 girls signed up to play at the YMCA in San Angelo and 49 signed up in the Spring. There will be over one dozen 7th graders ready to play next season should Ballinger add the sport which I would venture to say is significant interest.