Highlander: Henry Cavill to star in remake of ’80s classic

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighlanderAlso known as The Immortals, it is a fantasy genre film that hit theaters in the 1980s for its sense of adventure and epic battles. Despite not being well received by critics at the time, it has become a cult work and will now have a remake to reach new generations.

pledgetimes.com
Highlander
