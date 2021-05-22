Highlander: Henry Cavill to star in remake of ’80s classic

The Witcher star Henry Cavill is speaking out about fan backlash to his latest romantic relationship. The actor took to Instagram to ask fans to be kind to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. "I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late," Cavill wrote alongside a selfie with Viscuso. "It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships. Now, while I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating,' It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing. We are living in an age of social enlightenment. More and more, people are realising that their views may have been blinkered and that they need to expand them to encompass others."