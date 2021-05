India's centrally contracted women's cricketers were instructed on Tuesday to invoice for pay extending back almost eight months. And they are the lucky ones. Four players who recently lost their central contracts will receive no payment for their work between October last year and May this year. This means that during a seven-and-a-half month period those four players — Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy and Anuja Patil — were unable to seek alternative employment or income, and yet will be paid only match fees and tour allowances.