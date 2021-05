A video has gone viral in India showing a man crying and begging in front of the Uttar Pradesh police not to take away his mother’s oxygen cylinder. His mother, admitted to a private hospital in Agra in Uttar Pradesh for Covid-19 complications, died two hours after the police allegedly took away the oxygen.Anmol Goyal, 22, was seen in the video begging police outside Upadhyay Hospital in Agra: “My mother will die if you take away her oxygen cylinder.” Speaking with local media in India, Goyal said: “The only thing that the doctor said would help her – an...