SAN DIEGO — The Padres hardly looked like they missed Fernando Tatis Jr. while he was gone. Then he returned Wednesday and, except for Jake Cronenworth and Joe Musgrove, his teammates mostly watched in appreciation like any other baseball fan as Tatis emerged from his nine-day absence by going 4-for-4 with a home run and two doubles in a 3-0 victory that completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies. (Box score.)