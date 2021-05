On May 31, Gordon Ramsay and "Hell's Kitchen" is returning for a special Season 20, with a cast made entirely of "up-and-coming chefs" as described by Gold Derby. Filmed in Las Vegas in 2019, "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns" features 18 cast members who were all just 24 years of age or younger at the time of filming. The prize will certainly be life-changing for someone so young and at the start of their culinary career: cash winnings of $250,000 and a job as an executive chef at one of Gordon Ramsay's many restaurants. Christina Wilson, winner of Season 10 of the show, returns as the red team's sous chef and mentor, while Jason Santos, the Season 7 runner-up, returns as the blue team's sous chef and mentor.