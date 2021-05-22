newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lady Cards close with impressive 10-1 win

By Brian Sumpter
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEPORT — The wind was blowing out as the season ran out for the Clear Lake and Fort Bragg softball teams Friday afternoon in Lakeport, but not before the Cardinals put an exclamation point on a successful year with a 10-1 victory over the Timberwolves. The North Central League I...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Cardinals#Final Season#Out For Season#Hit Singles#Home Run#Double Play#The North Central League#The North Coast Section#League Play#Season Finale#Hits#Left Field#Balls#Fielder Stella Hill#Lead#Right Hander Nya Marcks#Catcher#Left Center Field#Shortstop Amber Smart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Two Wins For Lady Comets Softball

The Greenville Lady Comets softball team has put together a string of wins. After beating Carlinville on Senior Day, the GHS girls rolled past Nokomis 16-0. Nicole Blumer was the hitting star, going four-for-four at the plate and belting a grand slam home run in the first inning. Kayla Sanders...
Hollidaysburg, PAMirror

Tigers pick up impressive road win

PHILIPSBURG — Caleb Gampe, who also went 3-for-3 and drove in both runs, combined with Carson Kensinger on a three-hit shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola in a 2-0 Hollidaysburg victory Friday afternoon in high school softball action. Gampe struck out seven, and Kensinger sat down four as Hollidaysburg improved to 8-7. Tough-luck...
Antwerp, OHPaulding County Progress

Lady Raiders rally for win over rival Lady Archers

ANTWERP – Wayne Trace tied the game in the seventh and then won it in the eighth as the Lady Raiders rallied for a 9-7 Green Meadows Conference softball victory over rival Antwerp Friday night at the home of the Archers. Tied at 7-7 going to extra innings, Wayne Trace...
Columbus, TXColorado County Citizen

Lady Cards softball wins area championship

The Columbus Cardinal Softball team takes the Area Championship on May 8 in Kenedy. The 10-5 win over Comfort qualifies them to travel to Dripping Springs to play against Llano on May 13 for the Regional Quarter Finals. Columbus Cardinal Athletics photo/Screenshot by Colorado County Citizen ...
Brookville, PACourier-Express

Lady Raiders down Bradford, 10-3

BRADFORD — Scoring runs in six of its seven at-bats, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team notched a 10-3 win at Bradford Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Raiders (3-9) used a four-run second inning to grab a 7-3 lead after three innings. Audrey Sorek relieved starter Mara Bowser with one out in the second inning and scattered three hits and three walks with four strikeouts over the final 5 2/3 innings to get the win.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

SWOCC closes season with a win

SWOCC finished the regular season on a winning note by beating Clackamas in five sets in the finale Friday night. The Lakers beat the Cougars 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22, 15-12. Tayler Parks had 15 kills and 11 digs. Halen Riness had 39 assists and 14 digs. Amanda Clark had 16...
Connellsville, PAheraldstandard.com

Falcons close with big 13-1 win over Jaguars

The Connellsville baseball team secured second place in Section 4-AAAAA with a 13-1 win in five innings Thursday at Thomas Jefferson. The Falcons finish with a 7-3 section record and improve to 9-7 overall. Thomas Jefferson finishes at 4-6 in the section and 5-9 overall. Gage Gillott was a tough...
Brunswick County, VAsouthhillenterprise.com

JV Lady Vikes Win a Thriller

The Brunswick Academy junior varsity softball team earned a thrilling come-from-behind 13-12 win over Chaloner last week. After a tough start to the game with tons of defensive miscues, the girls tightened it up late and came back to win in dramatic fashion. Trailing by four runs in the bottom...
Wayzata, MNhometownsource.com

Wayzata lacrosse teams score impressive wins

Wayzata High’s boys lacrosse team scored early and often in a 15-2 win over Hopkins at Wayzata High Stadium. Avery Daruls led Wayzata’s attack with four goals, while teammates Robbie Chermak and Wyatt Sass recorded hat tricks. Matthew Larson added to the attack with four points on two goals and two assists, while three-sport athlete Hayden Davison also had four points with a goal and three assists. Otto Berg chipped in with a goal and two assists.
Beauty & Fashionroblawnews.com

Lady Maroons score a pair of wins

Wins continue to pile up for Robinson High School’s softball team, with the last couple coming in dramatic fashion. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Maxwell, CALake County Record Bee

Lady Cougars close with 11-2 loss to Maxwell

MAXWELL — It seems like it started only yesterday, but the 2021 softball season is over for the Upper Lake Cougars after their 11-2 non-league loss to Maxwell High School on Monday afternoon in Maxwell. Just like that. The COVID-19-abbreviated season was a whirlwind tour for head coach Nick Williamson’s...
Brookville, PAwesb.com

Brookville Top Lady Owls Softball 10-3

Brookville topped the Bradford Lady Owls softball team 10-3 yesterday in Bradford. The Lady Raiders used a four-run second inning to grab a 7-3 lead after three innings. Madison Dougherty was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, a run scored, and two RBIs for Bradford. Kalie Dixon took the loss...
Lovelady, TXmessenger-news.com

Lady Lions Destroy Lady Eagles, 10-0 and 16-1

POLLOK – The last time the Lovelady Lady Lions were in the UIL Softball playoffs, they made it all the way to the Region III Finals, where they fell to the West Sabine Lady Tigers. Last year was wiped out by COVID-19 so fans didn’t get to see just how much Lovelady had improved.
Elizabethton, TNcartercountysports.com

Lady Cyclones Win Two To Claim District 1-AA Title

Elizabethton was on a mission Thursday night. The Lady Cyclones picked up two wins over Unicoi County to claim the District 1-AA Championship. Elizabethton won the first game 6-0 to force an if-necessary game and then kept the bats hot in a 10-3 victory to claim the title. EHS will...
Sportselizabethton.com

Lady ‘Landers season comes to a close in District 1-A softball play

GREENEVILLE – Sometimes the most obvious thing is the hardest to accomplish. Such was the case for the Cloudland Lady Highlanders who were needing to string together base runners throughout the game to try to stay in contention to play for the District 1-A softball championship but just couldn’t seem to get anything going throughout their seven-inning semifinal contest against North Greene falling 4-0.
Carlisle County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

Lady Cards bounce back with 11-8 win over Carlisle County

The Mayfield Lady Cardinals evened up their early week slate on Tuesday night, defeating Carlisle County 11-8 following a 7-2 loss to Paducah Tilghman on Monday. Freshman Jo Jo Fox did it all against the Lady Comets, allowing one run while going the distance in the circle and going 3-for-5 at the dish with two RBIs including a leadoff home run to start the game.
Bellefonte, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Lady Cats close season with loss to Bellefonte

Huntingdon brought the curtain down on a very tough season Tuesday afternoon in Bellefonte — a season which featured just one letter winner and no seniors on a very young and varsity-inexperienced roster. Fresh off their stunning win at home Monday against Philipsburg-Osceola, the Bearcats faced arguably the second best...
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Lady Pats fall to Lady Indians 9-1

Softball season came to a close for the Henry County High School Lady Patriots after they dropped a 9-1 decision to Montgomery Central on Thursday in a District 10-AAA Tournament loser’s bracket game played at Cunningham. Henry County finished the year with a 21-11 record. Montgomery Central pushed across three runs in the first inning and scored two more in the second. The Lady Indians added two in the third and two more in the sixth inning. Henry County scored one time in the second inning. Emma Thompson singled, drew a walk and scored a run for the Lady Patriots. Celia Lamkin had a hit and knocked in a run. Shelby Summers and Abby Gilstrap also had hits. Alyson Smith pitched into the third inning for the Lady Patriots, allowing seven runs with four earned runs. She gave up five hits and walked two batters. Summers got the last two outs of the third inning and pitched three more innings. Summers gave up two runs, but no earned runs on four hits. She had two strikeouts.