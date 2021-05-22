Lady Cards close with impressive 10-1 win

Softball season came to a close for the Henry County High School Lady Patriots after they dropped a 9-1 decision to Montgomery Central on Thursday in a District 10-AAA Tournament loser’s bracket game played at Cunningham. Henry County finished the year with a 21-11 record. Montgomery Central pushed across three runs in the first inning and scored two more in the second. The Lady Indians added two in the third and two more in the sixth inning. Henry County scored one time in the second inning. Emma Thompson singled, drew a walk and scored a run for the Lady Patriots. Celia Lamkin had a hit and knocked in a run. Shelby Summers and Abby Gilstrap also had hits. Alyson Smith pitched into the third inning for the Lady Patriots, allowing seven runs with four earned runs. She gave up five hits and walked two batters. Summers got the last two outs of the third inning and pitched three more innings. Summers gave up two runs, but no earned runs on four hits. She had two strikeouts.