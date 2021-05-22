UGA 4-H program awarded Tech Changemakers grant

Paul Eugene Hays, a computer systems professional and entrepreneur, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 24 at 58 years old. In 1989, Paul Hays moved to Athens when he recognized the value of technology and his passion for helping small businesses, said Inna Hays, his mother. He continued his education at the University of Georgia in the Ph.D. management information systems program, but left to make a mark of his own.