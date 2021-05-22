Literary calendar: Anthony Bukoski launches ‘Blondes of Wisconsin’
Launches his story collection “The Blondes of Wisconsin,” 16 intimate stories illuminating how devotion and degeneration rippled through a working-class Polish American community in the post-industrial Midwest. At its heart is Eddie “The Bronko” Bronkowski, a boxer whose reputation as a human punching bag precedes him. In conversation with Jayson Iwen, award-winning poet and chair of the writing, language and literature department at University of Wisconsin-Superior. 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, presented by Magers & Quinn. Streams live on the store’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.www.twincities.com