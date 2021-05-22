A guide to compression socks for hiking
Compression socks for hiking are, in general terms, designed to gently squeeze legs a bit more than typical socks. Compression socks have long been used in medical situations, where the main aim is to promote better blood circulation in the legs. Patients who show, or have the potential for, poor vein (venous) function are often advised to wear compression socks. Medical conditions that may require compression socks include, diabetes, deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins, leg ulcers, leg swelling and circulatory problems.www.advnture.com