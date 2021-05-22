6th Grader Expelled After Zoom Provided Possibly Inaccurate IP Address

DULLES, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with schools preparing for a return to full time in-person instruction in the fall, educators know that students' access to devices and the internet at home are essential to addressing unfinished teaching and learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 school year. In response, NetRef has developed a new Internet Bandwidth Report that provides school districts with data about each students' at-home bandwidth. Starting July 1, the report will be available to all schools and school districts at no cost for a limited time. Teachers can ensure they are not assigning homework that requires access to websites and apps some students can't access, and Administrators and IT staff can use the comprehensive data to provide supports such as hotspots or information about broadband subsidies.